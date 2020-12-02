He cited the "AMERI deal, the PDS deal, galamsey excavators, seat for cash, or cash for seat, and the icing on the cake the Agyapa Royalties deal" which saw Martin Amidu's exit as the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the wanton corruption being witnessed under the NPP government is too much.

On November 16, 2020, Martin Amidu resigned from his position three years after he was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He wrote to the President that his [Amidu] decision is to enable his appointing authority "to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law."

He said the President of the Republic was interfering in the performance of his duties in relation to the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

However, Ambassador Horace Ankrah in his weekly video dedicated to floating voters justifying why Nana Addo should not be given 4 more years urged them to vote out the NPP.

He said "Martin Amidu's statement is telling you and I that he doesn’t see the future for this country if we allow Nana Akufo-Addo back into government in 2021.

…So my brothers and sisters, I once again appeal to you do not sit on the fence and tag yourself as a floating voter, join the NDC, vote the NDC, back into power so you and I could fight against corruption as President Mahama did with the Sole Commissioner. NDC this time will root out corruption with a sting."

He added: "Corruption is so huge a canker that everybody wants to fight against and interference of justice, you and I know that President Nana Akufo-Addo can be impeached in other jurisdictions. The previous government, the NDC government, under President Mahama fought against it with the Sole Commissioner.

"The AMERI deal, the PDS deal, galamsey excavators, seat for cash, or cash for seat, name them and the icing on the cake the Agyapa deal. The president asked Martin Amidu to halt it, to shelve it, for him to make sure he takes over. Why does the president want Martin Amidu investigations all his 62-page report being shelved?"

"Is that office a camouflage for you and I do believe that President Akufo-Addo is not corrupt, the reasons cited by Amidu tells you and I that the current government under Nana Akufo-Addo, the President is corrupt?" he asked.

"My brothers and sisters it is said that when the security man, in this case, Martin Amidu realises that the master himself, in this case, the president and the presidency is the thief, he the security man flees, so Martin Amidu has fled, for you and I do know that the current administration is so so corrupt.

"I Horace Ankrah, am so much against corruption. I'm against it so I always will give my support to anyone who wants to fight against it, who truly wants to fight against corruption. I was so happy to experience the Sole Commissioner put in place by Ex-President Mahama and never did I hear the Sole Commissioner ever complaining of lack of resources, ever complaining of interference, political interference from the top hierarchy in president's office," Ankrah stated.

Watch the video below: