The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa made this known at an interaction with the Council of State on Friday, November 20, 2020.

She indicated that presidential ballot papers have been distributed nationwide while the parliamentary ballot papers are still being distributed.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Electoral Commission is 98 per cent ready for a successful, credible fair and peaceful conduct of the election in December. The Commission has procured a wide variety of election materials for the 2020 election. As we speak, the distribution of these items to our regional centres and districts have been completed and I can confirm that as a result of thorough planning, distribution and process deployed, we are almost 99 percent done with the distribution of election materials to the various location across the country. What we have outstanding currently are the parliamentary ballot papers to be sent to the regions. As we speak, the Presidential ballots have been sent and what is currently been distributed are the parliamentary ballots”, she said.

She noted that over 38,000 polling stations will be used by the Electoral Commission for the 2020 polls.

12 presidential candidates have been cleared by the EC to contest in the upcoming election.

Several other parliamentary candidates are also contesting within the 275 constituencies nationwide for Member of Parliament (MP) slots.

74,800 brand-new Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) have been procured to ensure efficient and effective verification.

The EC also used the opportunity to deny allegations that some members of the security services involved in the election policing have been excluded from the special voters’ list.

Madam Mensa told the National House of Chiefs that all security personnel whose names were submitted have been included in the list.