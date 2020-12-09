Both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Congress have been disagreeing on the number of seats each of them won in parliament, and it is unclear yet which of the two parties will control parliament.

Due to the challenges with some of the constituencies especially the Savelugu in the Northern region, the NPP has given a strong indication that it will head to the High Court to seek redress, claiming the election has been rigged for the NDC in that constituency.

Currently, with the certified constituency results released by the Electoral Commission, the governing NPP has not won enough seats in parliament to govern with free hands without the cooperation of the opposition NDC side.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 protocols ‘suspended’ as Akufo Addo wins

While delivering his victory speech after being declared the winner of the December 7 2020 election, President Akufo Addo said the two sides of parliament must work together in the interest of Ghana.