He said the president and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken the region for granted even though it is their stronghold.

Mr. Mahama said the president claims he has done a lot for the region, however, evidence on the grounds suggests otherwise.

He said most of the infrastructure projects being touted by the NPP are small projects meant for the district assemblies.

“If he mentions that he has done so much, he should unbundle the infrastructure and allow us to see the projects one by one. They are full of small small toilet facilities. And I got somewhere and realized that the association of contractors building these toilet facilities had not even been paid. Over 539 of them were complaining,” Mr. Mahama established on Abusua FM’s Morning Show in Kumasi.

He established that the NDC is unmatched as far as the construction of infrastructural projects in the Ashanti region is concerned.

“If I decide to begin outlining what I have done in the region, the time for this show will not be enough. Residents of the Ashanti region will show you tangible projects that the NDC has done for the region. Kejetia alone will make a big statement because I intentionally sought the funding to stimulate the business of the Ashanti region which serves traders even as far as Burkina Faso.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo at 2020 Manifesto launch of NPP

“The Afari military hospital was 70% complete when I was in power. The contractors had lights to work day and night. Now it has come to a standstill. I did Kumasi airport phase one to allow for flights to land in Kumasi even at night."

"I secured funds for the second phase. When I cut sod, the contractors were on sight. The excavators had already dug the foundations. This government only delayed the project. It’s the same funding and same contractor they are using now,” he emphasized.

John Mahama is currently on a 6-day tour of the region ahead of the December 7 polls.

He has been calling on the people in the region to give the NDC a chance to come back to power because they are their best bet when it comes to infrastructure development.