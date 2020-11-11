Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes the President’s desire for a second term in office is just to “steal more” and advance the interests of his family.

He cited the turnout of the controversial Agyapa agreement as evidence that the Akufo-Addo government is not interested in safeguarding Ghana’s resources.

Mr. Nketia made these allegations during the NDC’s latest weekly press briefing held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

General Secretary OF NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

“He (Akufo-Addo) doesn’t care about you and me. All our President dreams about is four more years to steal more; four more years to promote cronyism and shady nepotistic deals like the Agyapa deal, and four more years to advance his family’s rape of the nation’s resources,” he said.

“If you have a President in his first term of office where he’s expected to please the nation to vote and give him a second term. Even in that first term, you see this type of misrule, what will happen when you grant him a second term?”

Mr. Nketia added that “Ghanaians need to be very, very careful when they approach the polling station on December 7.”

He said President Akufo-Addo was likely to become a “constitutional dictator” should he get a second term.

“Nana Addo’s second term will be seen as a constitutional dictatorship because at that point he will need nobody’s vote.

“Even now that he needs your vote, look at what is happening. Can you imagine if he’s in power for his last term and he doesn’t need to please anybody?” he added.

The NDC General Secretary was also very critical of President Akufo-Addo’s handling of the Agyapa deal.

He accused President Akufo-Addo of being the chief mastermind behind the controversial Agyapa agreement.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s complicity in the deal remains the reason why he has so far not punished any of his culpable appointees.

“The fact that Akufo-Addo himself supervised and approved this shady Agyapa deal from the beginning and continues to affirm his confidence in his cousin and Finance Minister, even in the face of overwhelming corruption against him, speaks to his complicity in this whole Agyapa scam.

“The evidence shows that President Akufo-Addo was the very person who approved the stinking deal and supervised the legal payment made to companies owned by his cousins and their cronies in violation of our laws and against the national interest.

“President Akufo-Addo was the chief mastermind and promoter of the shady Agyapa deal. That is why he cannot punish any of his appointees who is found culpable in the shady deal,” Mr. Nketia added.