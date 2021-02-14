He said Jean Mensa in the witness box will clear doubts on the credibility of the 2020 general elections.

"I would have thought that it would have enriched our development discourse to have the returning officer whose whole construct and being, has been to ensure transparent and fair elections, which in fact is their motto, to clear this doubt. In fact, she should have elected herself to come and just clear the doubt once and for all," he said on Citi TV.

"For me, where this whole thing is built upon is that, yes, both parties may have triggers and that is why they were candid on saying that, none of them is the returning officer. The processes leading to the announcement of the results in spite of the admission of errors themselves were fraught with some kind of misunderstanding and that in itself is the clarity they seek," he added.

His reactions come after the petitioner in the 2020 elections, John Mahama filed a motion to reopen his case in order to be able to subpoena Jean Mensa to mount the witness box to testify on the general elections.

READ MORE: Election petition: Here's why the Supreme Court dismissed Mahama's review application

The petitioner's motion comes after the seven-member panel of Apex court hearing the election petition headed by the Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah dismissed a motion seeking for the EC chairperson to mount the witness box.

Tsatsu Tsikata said "We will now seek your Lordship’s permission to reopen our case in order to issue a subpoena on the chairperson of the EC.

"My Lords, we know that we can issue a subpoena without leave but since we have closed our case on the assumption that she will be (in the witness box)…we intend to file a formal motion."

The Chief Justice responded to Tsikata to file a formal motion on the issue.

"Counsel it is a court of record, so like you have rightfully pointed out, you come with a formal motion, you will be heard," he said.