He has instead, filed an application seeking to stay proceedings at the Supreme Court until his application for review of the Supreme Court’s decision on an earlier application for interrogatories has been heard.

Mr Mahama, who is the petitioner in the ongoing election 2020 petition at the Supreme Court, has further asked the court to stop the hearing of his own petition.

The petitioner says he has been advised by his lawyers and believe that the Application for Review of the Supreme Court decision that dismissed their application for interlocutories, is based on certain fundamental errors of law that the Court made in its ruling, leading to a miscarriage of justice.

“At the hearing of this application, counsel will crave the indulgence of the Court to refer to the statement of case in support of the Application for Review, particularly to show that there are indeed serious matters of law that are to be determined in this review application, and I am likely to succeed, as the Ruling of the Court is manifestly in error,” the application stated.

“In the meantime, certain Orders in respect of issues for trial and steps for the hearing of my Petition have been made by the Court on 20 January 202102, including orders that we file our Witness Statements by noon, 21 January 2021."

Meanwhile, Lawyers of the first respondent, Electoral Commission (EC) and the second respondent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have filed their witness statements as directed by the seven-member Supreme Court Panel during its sitting on Wednesday, the 20th of January 2021.