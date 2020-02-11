The party promised to revisit the progressive policies of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The manifesto, dubbed "The New Ghana," focused more on industrialisation, technical education, agriculture, job creation, accountable governance and welfare initiatives.

Speaking at the national launch of the manifesto in Accra, the flagbearer of the party, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, who styles himself as Osofo Kyiri Abosom said his government would focus primarily on industrialisation and job creation for the youth in the country.

Industrialisation and electricity

He said: "We are coming to continue the great dream of Dr. Nkrumah that has been abandoned for many years. We have good plans and good policies for a better future and it is a plan to make Ghana prosper and be great again."

He stated that a GUM government would operate a duty-free port to facilitate trade for the local business community.

He said the party would also ensure that there was free power for local businesses to thrive.

"I want to assure all Ghanaians that the high cost of doing business at the port will be a thing of the past because there will be free port under a GUM government," adding that Ghanaians will not pay for electricity but expatriates will pay to generate revenue.

"Also, electricity is essential to the growth of businesses so I will ensure that power is free for local businesses while expatriates will pay the appropriate rates for the power they consume," he stressed.

Galamsey

Speaking on illegal mining known as galamsey, he said it will be free for everyone if he wins the 2020 presidential polls.

According to him, galamsey will be legalised in the country.

"When I'm voted into power, galamsey will be free for everyone to put money into everybody’s pocket. For the gold, we will continue mining so far as the ground permits," he said.