Even if a chicken stands on NPP ticket, I'll vote for it — Agona West NPP member

"Even if a chicken wears and stands for election in the name of NPP, I will vote for it because we love the party," the supporter passionately declared.

The Agona West Constituency has historically been a stronghold for the NPP, with party members consistently working to uphold their values of development, progress, and economic stability.

This unwavering dedication to the party, regardless of the candidate, speaks volumes about the loyalty that has been cultivated over decades.

While this statement may appear humorous or extreme to some, it reflects a broader political reality and many other democracies: party loyalty often dictates voting patterns.

For die-hard supporters, elections are not just about choosing a candidate but about maintaining the party’s influence and ensuring its continued role in governance.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Women's Wing of the NPP in the Agona West Constituency has issued a warning to its lawmaker, Cynthia Morrison, instructing her not to use the party's colours or achievements in her campaign, as she is no longer a member of the NPP.

They stated that the party has been instrumental in her political success and urged her not to tarnish the party’s image.

