Even IMF knows COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war affected Ghana's economy — NPP man

In his words, if not for the current global crisis, the government had a clear vision for the nation and was on track to see that vision through.

He claims that whenever he hears the NDC criticizing wasteful spending, even though they are well aware of the fact that the government has invested in every area of the economy, they always seem to forget that many public employees have been working from home for close to a year as a result of COVID-19 while still receiving their salaries. Even though Ghanaians had their power costs cut in half, the country's tax revenue was negatively impacted since businesses stopped operating.

"But in all, we were vindicated by the IMF Boss. Do you remember she used Ghana as an example for countries that had tangent growth that would have been sustainable but was affected due to external factors," he said on Movement Tv.

"This is a clear indication that government has better plans for the country which has been affected by the external crisis. There are some countries where workers did not receive salaries. But ours is different due to the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he added.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana will secure the financial bailout it is seeking from the IMF by March 2023.

He said everything that is required for Ghana to do or submit in order to reach an agreement with the fund has been done, and optimistic the processes have been finalized.