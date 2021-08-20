According to him, such politicians who are mostly NDC use these brainwashing tactics to win votes and enrich themselves at the expense of the entire region.
Ewes are now irrelevant to the course of NDC - Kofi Akpaloo
The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has advised the people of the Volta Region not to fall for the deceit and propaganda that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a bonafide property of the region.
He stressed that such a notion and belief is not only erroneous but a dangerous lie being pushed down the throats of Voltarians by ethnic bigots parading as politicians.
He said: "If indeed it was a Ewe party why was all the Ewes or Voltarians (Anita Desoso, Koku Anyidoho, Dan Abodakpi, Fred Agbanyo, etc) who contested for national executive positions in the NDC not voted for?"
"However, after failing to elect Voltarians into the executives, the NDC turns round to tell the people in the Volta Region that the party is an Ewe party.
"Look at how Koku Anyidoho was sacked from NDC, it was very sad they have decided to sack all the Ewes from the party," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
He said instead of the NDC focusing on how they have developed its "so-called world bank" its trump card in the region as far as campaigning is concerned; has always been about ethnic affiliation and manipulations.
