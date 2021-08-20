He stressed that such a notion and belief is not only erroneous but a dangerous lie being pushed down the throats of Voltarians by ethnic bigots parading as politicians.

He said: "If indeed it was a Ewe party why was all the Ewes or Voltarians (Anita Desoso, Koku Anyidoho, Dan Abodakpi, Fred Agbanyo, etc) who contested for national executive positions in the NDC not voted for?"

"However, after failing to elect Voltarians into the executives, the NDC turns round to tell the people in the Volta Region that the party is an Ewe party.

"Look at how Koku Anyidoho was sacked from NDC, it was very sad they have decided to sack all the Ewes from the party," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.