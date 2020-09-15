According to Mr. Kuffour, politics is a means of improving society and people whose intention is to enrich themselves at the detriment of the public purse are not suitable to venture into it.

He added that people must equip themselves with the necessary knowledge and finance before stepping to politics to enable them to stay away from bribery and corruption which is the bane of the country’s development.

The ex-president who doubles as the Chairman of the Kufuor Foundation was speaking at the induction of 30 scholars recruited for the Kufour Scholars Program on leadership and mentoring when he advised them to keep their integrity while working to serve the community and not make money off the people.

“I am telling you not to try and cut corners to make headway. I didn’t come by money through politics, I hinted that I was born into privilege. You want to do good work in politics, you needn’t be corrupted, do your work well but always knowing how to live within your limit,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Mr. Kuffour as saying.