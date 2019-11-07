President Akufo-Addo’s appointments have come under the spotlight after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused him of running a nepotistic government.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the opposition party said the Akufo-Addo administration is practicing a ‘family and friends’ government.

However, responding to the allegations, the NPP said most of the people named in the NDC’s list have “no real family ties” to the President.

READ ALSO: Stop the tribal politics and tell Ghanaians your policies - NPP calls on NDC

The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, said appointments in the Akufo-Addo government were made on the basis of competence.

National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye

According to him, some of the appointees had lucrative private-sector jobs but left them to sacrifice for their country.

“We can also come out with a tall list of their (NDC) relations,” he said, as quoted by Starrfmonline.com.

“Yes, there is such a tall list but we think it is too cheap and unproductive," he added.

The NPP further described the NDC’s allegations of nepotism “frivolous and unsubstantiated”.