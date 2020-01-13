The aspirants are expected to pay an amount of GH¢2,000 for picking the nomination forms and GH¢200,000 for the filing fee.

In a release signed by the Deputy Communication Director of the Party, it said persons interested in the position of National Chairman will file their forms at a cost of GH¢100,000.

CPP Chairperson, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim

However, for purposes of encouraging more women and the youth to aspire to higher political office, aspirants for the position of National Women Organizer and National Youth Organizer will file their form at a reduced cost of GH¢20,000.