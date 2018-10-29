Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes

Nana Addo emphasized that there is nothing wrong with borrowing.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government will keep borrowing money to put up projects he described as "assets" to pay back those loans.

He said there is no contradiction between Ghana Beyond Aid agenda and the government borrowing.

He emphasized that there is nothing wrong with borrowing.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum, in Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday, October 25, 2018, Nana Addo said "We will borrow money; everybody borrows money. The United States of America is one of the biggest debtors in the world. So borrowing money is not necessarily a betrayal of the concept of independence. The key for us in borrowing money is that we borrow money to create assets that will allow us to pay the money back. That is the key…If we borrow the money and use it properly it is an asset for us in expanding our economy and infrastructure."

READ MORE: Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticisms

Prior to the 2016 elections, Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia accused former President John Mahama of reducing the essence of governance to borrowing.

 

On the part of Bawumia, he stated that an unprecedented amount of money has been spent since 2009 under the NDC and with very little to show.

"In the last six years, the NDC has borrowed US$27 billion.  Before that, we, the NPP, borrowed a total of US$5.5 billion in eight years.  Compare that to the NDC borrowing $27 billion in six years and ask yourself what have they done with all that money.

"NDC inherited a public debt stock of GHS9.5 billion in 2009...Today, Ghana's debt has gone up to GH¢65.7 billion. So when I say the stakes are high I am talking about the destiny of our country, Ghana, the future of the youth," he stressed.

Citing reasons why the NPP is the party Ghanaians can trust with the public purse, he said "The NDC has been taxing everything, including condoms and cutlasses. In terms of resources, this NDC government has had more resources than any other government. We did not have oil. Yet, Ghanaians know what we did with the limited resources we had."

Nana Addo on his part said when he becomes president, he won't tax, borrow and spend in government.

READ MORE: Mahama congratulates new NDC executives after polls

"It is not going to be tax, borrow and spend. My priority will be to reduce the cost of doing business to help small-scale enterprises grow, and to make the Ghanaian economy become globally competitive," he added.

According to him, "reckless borrowing by the Mahama government has led us to a debt stock that is 73% of GDP, which is beyond the threshold of debt sustainability."

