Mahama congratulates new NDC executives after polls

Former President John Mahama has congratulated the newly elected executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after Saturday's polls at Gomoa Fete in the Central Region.

He said the new mandates of the executives "bring hope and fresh energy to our forward march for victory in 2020."

Over the weekend, former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, has been elected as the National Women's Organiser of the NDC.

Dr Bissiw won with 446 votes to depose the incumbent Hajia Zaynab Mahama who had 252 votes.

Other contenders Hajia Tawa Zakari and Margaret Chiravira managed to get 16 and 11 votes respectively.

Two other persons who were elected as deputy women’s organizers were Maame Efua Sekyi Addo, 271 votes and Abigail Elorm 249 votes.

Opare Addo successfully defeated two other contenders, Yaw Brogya Gyemfi and Wonder Madillo with 523 votes as against their 396 and 74 votes respectively.

Edem Agbana, 396 votes and Ruth Dela Sedoh, 341 votes were also elected deputy national youth organisers.

The party will elect its flagbearer at a congress in December.

Below is the list of newly elected executives

Opare Addo – National Youth Organiser

Edem Agbana – Deputy National Youth Organiser

Ruth Dela -Deputy National Youth organiser

Hannah Bissiw – National Women Organiser

Maame Efua – Deputy National Women organiser

Abigail Elorm – Deputy National Women organiser