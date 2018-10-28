Pulse.com.gh logo
George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiser

The former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North polled 523 votes to defeat his contenders Yaw Brogya Gyemfi and Wonder Madillo.

play

George Opare Addo, aka, Pablo, has been elected as the national youth organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

Madilllo was initially disqualified but was admitted into the race after a successful petition.

Edem Agbana and Ruth Dela were also elected deputy national youth organizers.

The election was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region,

