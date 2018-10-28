Pulse.com.gh logo
Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiser

The outspoken politician defeated the incumbent women's organiser Hajia Zaynab Mahama to take up the position with 446 votes on Saturday.

play

Dr Hannah Bissiw has emerged at the National Democratic Congress national women's organiser.

READ MORE: NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw

The election was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region.

The election was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region.

Other contenders for the position included Hajia Tawa Zakari and Margaret Chiravira.

Dr Bissiw served as Former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture under John Mills administration.

She was also the Member of Parliament for Tano South in the Brong Ahafo Region but lost her seat in the 2016 polls.

READ MORE: NDC women leaders mourn Captain Mahama, console family

Maame Efua also emerged as the first Deputy National women’s organiser while Abigail Elorm was elected as the second Deputy National women’s organiser.

