According to him, Ghanaians are clamouring for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) return to power to rescue the country.

The government of John Mahama came under fire with a section of the public calling for strict measures to fight corruption.

In a Facebook post on November 25, 2013, Nana Addo who is the three-time presidential candidate said: "Ghanaians are becoming more and more convinced that the NPP is the party that can rescue the country and put us back onto the path of social security and prosperity.

He added: "The situation in Ghana today, as we know, is one of endemic corruption, worsening economic hardship for the masses, struggling businesses and lack of jobs for the youth, under a government that lacks focus, and only knows how to tax and borrow and not how to govern for the people.

