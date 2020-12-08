General Secretary of the ruling NPP, John Boadu made this known at a press briefing at the party headquarters.

“It is surprising the NDC is saying that have won most of the seats. They have lost several seats in Mahama’s own region. The NDC has flopped,” he alleged.

According to the NPP chief scribe, their opponents are running away from the figures since they had maintained the majority of seats.

The EC is yet to confirm the figures from the various polling stations and has advised political parties desist from declaring themselves as winners.

“They are running away from the figures. We've won Tatale, Zabzugu. We now control 3 out of the 5 northern regions of the country. The NDC also lost in Creponi, losing the seat to Abdul Razack," he pointed out.

"In the North East Region, the NDC has also flopped. The NDC has flopped again in Yooyo, losing the seat to Oscar Lawal."

He warned the NDC to take the country seriously before disseminating false information.

"We flipped four seats, they have lost Damongo among three others in the Savanna Region. Our candidate Elvis Donkor has retained his seat. He says the NDC keeps spreading lies as they did in 2016, saying "we are in a comfortable lead."

He added that the NDC had not learnt from their 2016 mistake. The two major political parties are both claiming victory in the general elections.

Written by Yaw Tollo