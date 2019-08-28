He said buying a contract from a contractor to execute is right.

John Boadu speaking at the back of an exposé titled 'Contracts for sale' by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni on the breach of procurement processes in the award and the sale of contracts by some government officials said "buying a contract from a contractor who cannot execute it isn't a crime."

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority , Adjenim Boateng Adjei has been caught engaging in sale of government contracts.

The exposé exposed names and faces behind the sale of government contracts by some top government officials who engage in the activities of taking bribes before awarding contracts to companies.

From excerpts of the 46-minute documentary, the company, Talent Discovery Limited was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a GH¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei claims the company engaged in the sale of government contracts belonged to his brother-in-law one Francis Arhin but later indicated that he was a part shareholder.

"It's not 60%. It’s 50/50," Adjenim Boateng said.

Talent Discovery Limited has had contracts with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPHA).

The NPP General Secretary in reaction said it is not a crime.

He said "If the Public Procurement Authority boss, AB Adjei did not enter into competitive or restrictive tendering but used his influence as the PPA CEO to award the contract then he didn't act in good faith."

He indicated that subcontracting is not a crime in this country.

"When did selling of contracts become a crime," he queried.