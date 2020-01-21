He will contest against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Professor George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, who doubles as the Minister of Planning. He represented the Wenchi constituency since 2005.

Kojo Frempong confirmed that he will pick up forms to contest the poll after his campaign posters popped up on social media.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, he said "Definitely, I am of the firm belief that we can rethink Wenchi. These days, Wenchi is not the town it used to be."

"Some 25 years ago, Techiman, Kintampo, and Tain were all under Wenchi. Fast forward to today, Techiman has outstripped Wenchi in every known economic and social metric. I have been telling delegates that we can re-engineer Wenchi to create new opportunities for the people and to represent them in a way that will create a new dawn of development and hope for the people."

"I also believe we can increase the voter numbers for the New Patriotic Party and President Nana Akufo Addo. Thankfully, the delegates agree with me and we are poised to pick forms to deliver our stated agenda.

Kojo Frempong

"Remember Wenchi occupies hallowed status in the annals of the Dankwa, Busia Dombo tradition. Wenchi is the seat of the revered Professor Busia, Ghana's only post-independent Prime Minister and an ideological titan for us in the NPP. It will be my honour to work to revive the fortunes of Wenchi to restore it to such a level that her current citizens and the NPP will be extremely proud of the constituency," he added.

Profile

Kojo Frempong has a long association radio and television having worked for Skyy Power FM in Takoradi, Joy Fm, TV3 and Viasat 1 TV.

He won awards as both a sports journalist and lifestyle presenter and was named the best TV show Host in 2014 and 2015 at the Radio and Television Awards.

In May 2019, he earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

He currently works at the Ministry of Business Development.