Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Former MP survives after vehicle bursts into into Flames


Former MP survives after vehicle bursts into into Flames

A former Member of Parliament for Wulensi constituency , George Maban, was taken to hospital Friday evening after he survived a terrible accident that caused his vehicle to burst into flames.

  • Published:
play

A former Member of Parliament for Wulensi constituency , George Maban, was taken to hospital Friday evening after he survived a terrible accident that caused his vehicle to burst into flames.

The accident happened at the middle of the long Oti river bridge near the Volta region fishing community of Damanku, where the ex-MP was headed to, at about 7pm, when the car suddenly went off and quickly caught fire.

Police officers from Wulensi in the Northern Region stationed near the busy bridge and dozens of good samaritans thronged the bridge to the rescue George Maban and a driver believed to a mechanic, from the burning car.

READ ALSO: Omari Wadie , F.F. Anto & Asobayire, elected Vice-Chairpersons

The two were saved narrowly but the car ended up a total loss, in ashes.

A police officer who was part of the incredible rescue operation said the former MP suffered slight body injuries but the suspected mechanic was rescued unharmed.

The officer suspected the car was faulty. He said the exhaust pipe of the vehicle fell from the muffler and was dragging on the road when he saw it about to cross the bridge. According to him, the car blasted into a stunning fireball less than 40seconds when it climbed the bridge.

The former MP was rushed to hospital at Nkwanta after the clinic at Damanku, both in the Volta Region, was unable to treat the burns.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Delegates Conference: "We've hurt each other in a way": Blay pledges to unite NPP for victory in 2020 NPP Delegates Conference "We've hurt each other in a way": Blay pledges to unite NPP for victory in 2020
NPP Party: Akufo-Addo congratulates new NPP executives NPP Party Akufo-Addo congratulates new NPP executives
NPP Delegates Conference: "My loyalty to the NPP is not shaken" by defeat- Ntim declares NPP Delegates Conference "My loyalty to the NPP is not shaken" by defeat- Ntim declares
NPP Conference: Omari Wadie , F.F. Anto & Asobayire, elected Vice-Chairpersons NPP Conference Omari Wadie , F.F. Anto & Asobayire, elected Vice-Chairpersons
NPP Delegates Conference: John Boadu receives overwhelming endorsement as NPP General Secretary NPP Delegates Conference John Boadu receives overwhelming endorsement as NPP General Secretary
NPP Delegates Conference: Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win NPP Delegates Conference Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win

Recommended Videos

Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media Politics Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media
Politics: Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars Politics Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars



Top Articles

1 NPP Delegates Conference "Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPPbullet
2 NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viralbullet
3 National Delegates Conference NPP conference to elect new executives...bullet
4 NPP Delegates Conference Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran...bullet
5 NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK...bullet
6 NPP Delegates Conference Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser postbullet
7 NPP Delegates Conference Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong,...bullet
8 Retirement I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah...bullet
9 NPP Delegates Conference Mahama trolls Freddie Blay over...bullet
10 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Commonwealth Games Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud
NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP
Delegates Conference Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference
NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman