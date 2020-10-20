They claim the president deserves a second term for implementing the social intervention policy.

Based in Kumasi, the group recently outdoored their activities at the campaign launch of the NPP parliamentary candidate in Asawase.

The group started out as a WhatsApp platform with a few members but has now turned into a network of first-time voters with over 200 members.

The Asawase NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Alidu Seidu described the group’s actions and initiative as working towards victory for the party, since according to him, the incumbent NDC parliamentary candidate has not done much for the constituency.

“You have an MP whom you have given your mandate to for 16 years and he has the guts to tell you that as for him, he has nothing to offer you, no support, jobs, nothing,” he said.

The parliamentarian added that the current demeanor of the NDC parliamentary candidate will encourage electorates vote him out of power.