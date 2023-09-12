Ghana Bar Association condemns Nana Addo for using its platform to campaign

In an interview with Citi News, he said the GBA condemns the aspect Nana Addo appealed to Ghanaians by way of campaigning of a sort to vote against Mahama just because he commented that he [Nana Addo] has allegedly packed the court with NPP-aligned judges as described by President Mahama.

Kudze condemned the President for bringing up the issue of the investigations allegedly linking former President Mahama to the Airbus scandal.

He said the GBA platform is not supposed to be used for campaigns and condemned Nana Addo's comment.

The GBA, however, added that it would not apologize to Mahama, as it had only condemned him when he had done the same thing in the past.

Speaking on Monday, September 11, 2023, during the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference held at the University of Cape Coast, Nana Addo disclosed that Mahama has already been defeated in the 2024 general elections.

He stated that Mahama was not the right leader for Ghana.

He said Mahama's recent outburst on the judiciary is dangerous for the country's democracy.

He indicated that labelling of judges as 'NPP and NDC is a brazen attack on Ghana's judiciary.

Mahama speaking at a meeting with NDC lawyers accused Nana Addo of packing the courts with Judges who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).