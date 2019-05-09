The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to rig the 2020 elections using the Ghana Card registration.

At a press conferment on Wednesday, the NDC said majority of its members are deliberately being denied from registering.

The party said it has enough reason to suspect that the registration for the national identification card is fraught with fraud and irregularities.

They pointed to the recent arrest of some National Identification Authority (NIA) officers, who were caught registering persons at a private residence at night.

“…the NPP intends to use the acquisition of the Ghana Card as one of its methods towards manipulating and rigging the 2020 elections,” Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor, said.

According to him, many NDC members are being frustrated in their attempts to acquire the Ghana Card by some NPP officials disguised as NIA personnel.

This, Mr. Otokunor observed, has been going on in areas such as Akweteyman, Abbosey Okai and Mataheko.

“In some cases, applicants are made to fill the form and are asked to come three days later for their biometrics to be taken. Who does this?” he lamented.

The Deputy General Secretary said he suspects that the NPP wants to use the Ghana Card registration to get more of its members on the electoral roll.

“What we are dealing with is a grand ploy to increase the numeral strength of a particular political party so that, as we are perceiving and as we have seen and as the EC has indicated – and from all the indications on how the NPP are very firm on this using voter ID card to register [for the Ghana Card] and all that – it is going to be obvious that when we are going to compile a new voter register, [the Ghana Card] may become a primary document,” Mr. Otokunor added in a separate interview with Joy News.

The mass registration and issuance of the Ghana Card began in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The region has been divided into two zones: Accra West and Accra East, where registration centres have been opened at specific locations The exercise will last until Saturday, July 6, 2019.