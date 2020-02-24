According to him, the economic performance has declined under the Akufo-Addo led government since 2017.

"Few citizens are content with the country's economic situation and their living conditions, and a majority say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

"Look at the economy. Too much hardship now…I wish it could have been better but Bloomberg is painting our cedi black and that is the fact on the ground," Daniel Kwesi Asiamah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He said the recent Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report has shredded into pieces President Akufo-Addo’s much-acclaimed incorruptible tag, making him the country's worst leader in the fight against the menace.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He stated that it is obvious Nana Addo's fight against illegal mining is in a final state of "glaring" defeat.

He believed it will bode well for the NPP and the country for that matter, should the government humbly acknowledge its ineptitude and helplessness in dealing with corruption so the NDC can proffer solutions to deal with the canker.