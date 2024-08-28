ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghana needs a licensed driver to steer its affairs - Mahama jabs Bawumia

Evans Annang

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has hit back at his main contender, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that Ghana needs a “licensed driver to take over the vehicle.”

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama

During a community engagement as part of his Greater Accra regional campaign, Mahama criticised Bawumia and the NPP for their “failed attempt” to divert Ghanaians’ attention from the NDC’s manifesto launch by holding a media engagement the day after.

Recommended articles

Mahama accused the NPP flagbearer of being dishonest in his media encounter. “Our youth do not have the luxury of time. Because our youth are the future and they are also present.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

"They don’t have the luxury of trial and error; this one will come and try, dump us in the ditch and the driver’s mate will come and take it and try again and crash us even further into the ditch,” Mahama remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need experience, we need someone who has done it before. We need a licensed driver to take over the vehicle and move the vehicle to where God has destined,” he added.

Dr Bawumia, during his media engagement, had noted that he had never been President before, unlike his opponent, suggesting that voters should give him the chance to lead.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer

Mahama is afraid of debating me because of his bad records – Bawumia

Adding arrogant NAPO to bad candidate Bawumia crashes NPP's campaign - Buabeng Asamoah

If you mistakenly vote for Mahama, he’ll cancel Free SHS – NAPO to Ghanaians

Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings and NPP's Valentino Nii Noi Nortey

Is a win possible for NPP in the Klottey Korle constituency in 2024 elections?

John Mahama

Here are topmost priorities of the next NDC govt to reset Ghana's economy