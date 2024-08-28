Ghana needs a licensed driver to steer its affairs - Mahama jabs Bawumia

During a community engagement as part of his Greater Accra regional campaign, Mahama criticised Bawumia and the NPP for their “failed attempt” to divert Ghanaians’ attention from the NDC’s manifesto launch by holding a media engagement the day after.
Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has hit back at his main contender, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that Ghana needs a “licensed driver to take over the vehicle.”
Mahama accused the NPP flagbearer of being dishonest in his media encounter. “Our youth do not have the luxury of time. Because our youth are the future and they are also present.
"They don’t have the luxury of trial and error; this one will come and try, dump us in the ditch and the driver’s mate will come and take it and try again and crash us even further into the ditch,” Mahama remarked.
“We need experience, we need someone who has done it before. We need a licensed driver to take over the vehicle and move the vehicle to where God has destined,” he added.
Dr Bawumia, during his media engagement, had noted that he had never been President before, unlike his opponent, suggesting that voters should give him the chance to lead.