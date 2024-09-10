ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Police restore calm in Walewale after NPP primary disruption; 1 arrested

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has restored calm in the Walewale Constituency following a disruption during the vote-counting process in the re-run of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary.

The incident, which took place on Monday, 9th September, led to the arrest of one person for causing damage to ballot papers.

In a statement issued by the Police, the suspect, identified as Kamara Bawah, was taken into custody and is currently assisting in investigations. “The suspect is in custody assisting the Police investigation,” the statement read. The authorities have since increased security within Walewale and its surrounding areas to prevent further unrest. “Security has since been strengthened within Walewale and its environs to ensure law and order,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has launched a manhunt for a second suspect involved in a separate case. The individual, who identified himself as "Kanawu" in a viral video, was seen threatening to shoot and harm public officials. The suspect’s threats have raised concerns, prompting the Police to offer a substantial reward for information leading to his arrest.

“A reward of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 50,000.00) has been earmarked for anyone who is able to share relevant and credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect,” the Police said in another statement released on Monday.

The Ghana Police Service has been increasingly active in response to a spike in crime, misinformation, and disinformation in the lead-up to the general elections set for 7th December. Their commitment to maintaining law and order remains firm despite the challenges posed by the rising tensions surrounding the electoral process.

