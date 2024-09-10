Ghana Police restore calm in Walewale after NPP primary disruption; 1 arrested

In a statement issued by the Police, the suspect, identified as Kamara Bawah, was taken into custody and is currently assisting in investigations. “The suspect is in custody assisting the Police investigation,” the statement read. The authorities have since increased security within Walewale and its surrounding areas to prevent further unrest. “Security has since been strengthened within Walewale and its environs to ensure law and order,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has launched a manhunt for a second suspect involved in a separate case. The individual, who identified himself as "Kanawu" in a viral video, was seen threatening to shoot and harm public officials. The suspect’s threats have raised concerns, prompting the Police to offer a substantial reward for information leading to his arrest.

“A reward of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 50,000.00) has been earmarked for anyone who is able to share relevant and credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect,” the Police said in another statement released on Monday.