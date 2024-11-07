Ghanaians angry as Akufo-Addo unveils statue of himself, claims 80% success rate

The President revealed the statue during a brief "thank you" tour of the Western Region, sparking a wave of public disapproval.
Ghanaians have taken to social media to express outrage after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unveiled a statue of himself at the entrance of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.
The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, defended the statue, asserting that it commemorates President Akufo-Addo’s contributions through various projects in the region. He cited initiatives such as the rehabilitation of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the construction of a three-tier Sinohydro interchange, and the redevelopment of Takoradi Market Circle. However, despite the statue’s unveiling, several of these projects remain incomplete.
President Akufo-Addo spoke highly of his government’s achievements, claiming that about 80% of his campaign promises have been fulfilled. He also urged Ghanaians to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the forthcoming elections, presenting Free Senior High School (SHS) as his legacy.
“While I do not claim to have fully satisfied all promises, a significant portion – roughly 80% – of our manifesto pledges have been fulfilled, with notable advancements in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, industrial reform, agriculture, and cocoa production,” he said. “Previously, financial difficulties hindered approximately 100,000 junior high graduates from advancing to senior high school annually, despite meeting academic requirements. Over the past decade, approximately 1,000,000 students faced obstacles in advancing their educational journey, but since the implementation of Free SHS in 2017, our educational system has witnessed remarkable enhancements to date.”
Despite these claims, many Ghanaians see the statue as an act of "undeserved self-aggrandisement," with some even calling for its removal. Social media is filled with calls for government accountability and outrage over the President's move, reflecting the nation’s mixed sentiments about the administration’s accomplishments and priorities.