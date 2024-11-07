Ghanaians angry as Akufo-Addo unveils statue of himself, claims 80% success rate

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, defended the statue, asserting that it commemorates President Akufo-Addo’s contributions through various projects in the region. He cited initiatives such as the rehabilitation of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the construction of a three-tier Sinohydro interchange, and the redevelopment of Takoradi Market Circle. However, despite the statue’s unveiling, several of these projects remain incomplete.

President Akufo-Addo spoke highly of his government’s achievements, claiming that about 80% of his campaign promises have been fulfilled. He also urged Ghanaians to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the forthcoming elections, presenting Free Senior High School (SHS) as his legacy.

“While I do not claim to have fully satisfied all promises, a significant portion – roughly 80% – of our manifesto pledges have been fulfilled, with notable advancements in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, industrial reform, agriculture, and cocoa production,” he said. “Previously, financial difficulties hindered approximately 100,000 junior high graduates from advancing to senior high school annually, despite meeting academic requirements. Over the past decade, approximately 1,000,000 students faced obstacles in advancing their educational journey, but since the implementation of Free SHS in 2017, our educational system has witnessed remarkable enhancements to date.”

