Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo


Hard Times Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo

Hassan Ayariga charged Nana Addo and his government to sit up and fix the challenges in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leader and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga play

Leader and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga

According to the leader and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, Ghanaians are suffering and crying due to how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government are managing the economy of the country.

He has called on the government to sit up and fix the economy.

He said there is an unprecedented hardship in Ghana now and the government is failing.

On Tuesday, September 18, some fuel stations increased their prices to over GH¢5 per litre. A litre of diesel and petrol are being sold at GH¢5 18 pesewas; and GH¢5 14 pesewas, respectively.

READ MORE: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases

Professor Ransford Gyampo, an outspoken lecturer at the University of Ghana, has called on the government to stop the needless comparison it is doing with its predecessors, the John Mahama-led NDC administration.

According to him, the NPP's decision to compare its performance to the NDC regime that suffered what he described as a monumental electoral defeat, is a tacit admission of failure and mediocrity.

Last week, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said: "The Cedi exchange rate increased from 1.1 to 4.2 to the Dollar between 2008 and 2016. At the time we assumed office, the cedi exchange rate was some 4.2 cedis to the dollar. Today, if you look at the Bank of Ghana data, it is at 4.75 to the dollar."

Earlier, Bawumia gave an account of the first 100 days in office of the NPP government.

He indicated that the government has been able to 'arrest' the fall of the cedi as well as made some 103 achievements.

He said the free fall of the cedi has been arrested, and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping.

Commenting on the economy, Ayariga charged Nana Addo and his government to sit up and fix the challenges and listen to the cry of Ghanaians.

READ MORE: Stop the reckless Chinese loans - Ayariga warns Nana Addo

"Mr. President the economy is very very hard and the dollar is on bail. Hmmmm Mr. President do something. Ghanaians are suffering and crying. Others are dying. I hope you will listen," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Return: Mahama will be back as President in 2020 - Islamic Cleric Return Mahama will be back as President in 2020 - Islamic Cleric
Apology: Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahama Apology Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahama
FLASHBACK: I will change Ghana in 18-months in office - Nana Addo FLASHBACK I will change Ghana in 18-months in office - Nana Addo
New Role: Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director New Role Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director
Ponzi Schemes: NPP won’t allow Menzgold to become another DKM – Ken Agyapong Ponzi Schemes NPP won’t allow Menzgold to become another DKM – Ken Agyapong
U-Turn: 'Hungry' NPP serial callers call off strike U-Turn 'Hungry' NPP serial callers call off strike

Recommended Videos

Politics: I miss Anas sometimes – Ken Agyapong Politics I miss Anas sometimes – Ken Agyapong
Dr. Bawumia: My wife has told me not to give public timelines to projects Dr. Bawumia My wife has told me not to give public timelines to projects
Koku Anyidoho: Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee House Koku Anyidoho Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee House



Top Articles

1 Democracy Master Richard of 'Taxi Driver' fame mocks Nana Addo's 110...bullet
2 Mockery Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teasesbullet
3 Difficult Times Ghanaians complaining about hardships are short...bullet
4 Disappointment Here's why spare parts dealers are angry with...bullet
5 Ponzi Schemes NPP won’t allow Menzgold to become another DKM –...bullet
6 Apology Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahamabullet
7 Difficult Times Akufo-Addo is failing; times are hard -...bullet
8 FLASHBACK I will change Ghana in 18-months in office -...bullet
9 NDC Elections Koku will kick out 'Mugabe' Asiedu Nketia...bullet
10 Protest We're going through hell after giving Nana...bullet

Related Articles

Difficult Times Ghanaians complaining about hardships are short minded - NPP man
Difficult Times Akufo-Addo is failing; times are hard - Professor Gyampo
Hard Times I am NPP but suffering - Kennedy Agyapong speaks on cedi depreciation
Jabs Ignore the critics, the economy is getting stronger - Gabby
Hard Times We sacrificed GH¢28,800 each on the party - NPP serial callers cry
Hard Times "You can go to hell" - Minister to NPP serial callers
Campaign Promises Gov’t cannot fulfil all promises by 2020 – Deputy Minister admits
NPP Government Gabby admits times are hard but urges patience
Hards Times Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones in protest of poor treatment
Africa's Challenges Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
9 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Stop the reckless Chinese loans - Ayariga warns Nana Addo
Caveat Stop the reckless Chinese loans - Ayariga warns Nana Addo
RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament
Summon Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting
GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP
Rot At Bost GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP
Personality Profile Professor Joshua Alabi: NDC's next leader?
X
Advertisement