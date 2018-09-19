Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases

news

Controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus has said the rise in fuel prices recently has exposed the incompetence of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Yesterday, Tuesday, September 18, some fuel stations increased their prices to over GH¢5 per litre. A litre of diesel and petrol are being sold at GH¢5 18 pesewas; and GH¢5 14 pesewas, respectively.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections has described the decision by the NDC government to increase the prices of petroleum products, in the midst of the ongoing, crippling energy crisis, as insensitive.

He said at a time when Ghanaians are reeling under the effects of three years of 'dumsor' and resorting to the use of generators to produce power the last thing a government will do is to increase fuel prices.

He said this latest development means there is no end to the difficulties of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has given an account of the first 100 days in office of the NPP government.

He indicated that the government has been able to 'arrest' the fall of the cedi as well as made some 103 achievements.

He said the free fall of the cedi has been arrested, and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping.

Commenting on the rise in fuel prices, A plus in a Facebook post said petroleum prices will expose the government when the cedi breaks jail.

"When the arrested cedi breaks jail, petroleum prices will expose you!!! I’m laughing like a killer,” while sharing a photo to support his claims of the increase in fuel," he said in a Facebook post.