A-Plus chides Manasseh Azure's defence on Otabil's woes


A-Plus said Manasseh Azure is engaged in a litany of excuses because Pastor Mensa Otabil is his spiritual father.

Controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, described as 'awkward' investigative jounalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni's silence on the collapse of Capital bank which belongs to Pastor Mensa Otabil.

He said Manasseh Azure in his article is engaged in a litany of excuses because founder and board chairman of the collapsed bank Pastor Mensa Otabil is his spiritual father therefore has kept quite over the scandal.

The celebrated anti corruption campaigner Manasseh Azure Awuni has practically gone dumb on the issue the moment the BOG reported the rot at Capital bank.

It's obvious Manasseh would be at the frontline of the news, exposing the rot and writing thesis on the issue but since it involves his pastor and mentor Mensa Otabil, Manasseh has gone missing.

The latest to join the wagon to criticise Manasseh is the outspoken musician A-Plus who said Manasseh Azure is engaged in a litany of excuses as to why he has not said anything about his spiritual father's scandal.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Joy Fm’s Mannasseh Azure Awuni has finally broken his ‘awkward’ silence on the Capital Bank Collapse saga and to nobody’s surprise, he’s in with a litany of excuses as to why he’s not said anything about his spiritual father’s scandal.

"Not only does he defend his silence but Manasseh makes the case that Mensa Otabil has been unfairly treated by Ghanaians with some over the top allusions to ‘great men’ in history.

"Manasseh argues that Ghanaians have treated Otabil far worse than the others implicated in the cases of collapsed banks, for instance Dr Duffour of uniBank who is a former Bank of Ghana governor".

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

