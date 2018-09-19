news

Economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo has said Ghanaians complaining over economic hardships in the country shouldn't expect miraculous turn around by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to him, Ghanaians who don't understand simple economics will complain of hard times in the country.

"This government is performing creditably well, it is on course and it is only short minded Ghanaians who are complaining.

"The government doesn't work like that and they are tackling issues one after the other," he said.

Kusi Boafo who doubles as a political analyst and a lecturer at Kumasi Technical University stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had arrears to clear bequeathed to him by the erstwhile NDC government.

He said "Maybe Ghanaians don't understand simple economics. If they do, they won't be complaining. This government in its inception had salary arrears to clear, contractors to pay so you can't expect a miraculous turn around."

Professor Ransford Gyampo, an outspoken lecturer at the University of Ghana, has called on the government to sit up and fix the economy.

He said there is an unprecedented hardship in Ghana now and the government is failing.

Professor Gyampo also called on the government to stop the needless comparison it is doing with its predecessors, the John Mahama led NDC administration.

According to him, the NPP's decision to compare its performance to the NDC regime that suffered what he described as a monumental electoral defeat, is a tacit admission of failure and mediocrity.

Last week, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said: "The Cedi exchange rate increased from 1.1 to 4.2 to the Dollar between 2008 and 2016. At the time we assumed office, the cedi exchange rate was some 4.2 cedis to the dollar. Today, if you look at the Bank of Ghana data, it is at 4.75 to the dollar."

But Gyampo in a Facebook post thinks such comparisons are infantile and won't solve the untold hardships Ghanaians are currently facing.