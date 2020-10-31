According to the CDD, citizens deem the EC's level of preparedness, together with other election-related state and non-state agencies (particularly the military and police), as adequate.

"Most importantly, they expressed broad confidence in the EC and allied bodies' ability to deliver credible Election 2020," the CDD-Ghana said.

The institution said this after it conducted a pre-election survey which had 2,400 respondents between September 28 and October 16, 2020.

The CDD-Ghana, however, pointed out that there was considerable apprehension about violence by party and candidate supporters.

Most of those surveyed remained concerned about the activities of party vigilantes, as eight in 10 respondents in the survey desired for armed security personnel present at the polling stations.

That notwithstanding, most eligible Ghanaians had registered to vote, and many were actually planning to vote, the finding suggested.

It said nearly all respondents reported that they were registered to vote, with nine out of 10 of those interviewed indicating an intention to vote.

That strong resolve to vote had downplayed the likelihood of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) depressing voter turnout on Election Day, the findings pointed out.

However, a substantial majority of respondents want to see independent domestic and international observers present for the polls.

The CDD-Ghana survey

First conducted in 2016, the CDD-Ghana pre-election survey is aimed at picking early warning signals by tracking citizens' opinions on the overall level of the country’s preparedness for elections; public confidence in the competence, integrity and neutrality of the election-relevant state and quasi-state bodies; and voter behaviour, expectations, priorities and potential turnout.

With funding support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), CDD-Ghana’s pre-election survey is also to isolate and identify voter concerns regarding election security, physical intimidation, violence, and perceived peacefulness of the political environment.