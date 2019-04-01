The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians not to allow the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) back into political office.

According to her, two years of the Akufo-Addo government has been far better than what the erstwhile Mahama administration delivered in eight years.

She, therefore, warned that it would be suicidal for the country to even consider returning the NDC to power in 2020.

“We should not allow the NDC to come back into political office to destroy the amazing successes that the country has enjoyed within the last two years,” the Samira Bawumia said.

“Our two years is far better than the eight long years that the NDC used to create total mess of the economy. We are ready to give more.”

She made the comment while speaking at the Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Wing Conference and Inauguration at the KNUST on Saturday.

According to her, the Akufo-Addo government has laid a concrete foundation for more massive developments to take place.

She said the NDC only plunged the country into abject poverty and hardship during their eight years in office.

This, Samira said, is enough reason to keep them in opposition and retain the NPP in power come 2020.