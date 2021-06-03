RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghanaians react to video of Sir John’s body flown in a helicopter to his hometown for burial

Pulse News

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) will be buried on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Sir John
Sir John Pulse Ghana

The late NPP stalwart died in 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

His burial and final funeral rites will happen in his hometown at Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.

The final burial place of late Sir John
The final burial place of late Sir John Pulse Ghana

Ahead of the burial, Sir John's mortal remains have been transported to his hometown.

His body was conveyed in a helicopter to Sakra Wonoo.

In a video sighted by Pulse.com.gh, the helicopter carrying Sir John's body is seen hovering over the town.

Moments after the helicopter landed a long convoy of vehicles including a hearse went to pick the casket containing Sir John's remains.

Meanwhile, the video of the helicopter carrying Sir John’s remains has stirred reaction on social media.

Below are some of the comments;

Pulse News

