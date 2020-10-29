He said Ghanaians should brace themselves to enjoy more free things if his mandate is extended beyond December 2020.

Speaking to supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Tiptoe Lane in Accra, he took a swipe at former President John Mahama for his criticism of the policies.

He said the free water and electricity policies will continue because it is directly benefiting Ghanaians and that is the essence of governance.

The president also said any leader that does not institute policies that will inure to the benefit of citizens can't be described as a leader.

Listen to all that President Akufo-Addo had to say below