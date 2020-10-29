According to the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the next Mahama administration will make that move to ameliorate the hardships of people in border towns.

He said this at Ketu North constituency in the Volta region where the party introduced John Dramani Mahama’s running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to the electorate.

The NDC chairman said; “How does the government expect the people of Ketu South to survive? When we asked them they say it is because of Covid.

“Have you seen Covid crossing borders before?

John Mahama

“It is only Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia who can tell us that the Covid cross border and that if you close the border Covid will not be able to come.

“I want to assure you that 40 days from now there is going to be an election and there’s going to be a new president and a new government under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

“The NDC government under John Mahama will not ensure that the border closes perpetually. We will open the border immediately and allow trade activities between Ghana and Togo.”