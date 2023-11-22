Ghanaians will judge Bawumia on the economy not IT – John Jinapor

John Jinapor dismissed Bawumia's claims of competence in the IT sector, emphasizing that the Vice President should focus on addressing the pressing economic challenges facing the nation he is the head of the economic management team.

During a debate on the 2024 budget on November 21, Jinapor expressed his concerns over Vice President Bawumia's apparent diversion from economic issues to information technology.

He asserted, "The head of the economic management team, we are not personalizing him(Bawumia) at all, we are dealing with his competence. He has proven that he cannot handle this economic [situation], that is his core duty. Now he wants to turn himself into an IT man and talk about IT."

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua has disputed the prediction by EIU that John Mahama will win the 2024 elections.

He said "First of all, they predicted that George Oppong Weah would win Liberia’s election. But did he win? No, he didn’t."

In an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he said "If you even study the research they are doing, it is mostly focused on the challenges the economy is facing."

Kodua explained that even though he does not believe the predictions, the NPP will work towards improving its performance.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will not dispute the research they have done. No one is too big to take advice. Maybe they did the research about things they have seen, so we as a political party will look into it and see if there is anything we can do right because, as a General Secretary, I’m more focused on protecting the percentage of votes we usually get," he stated.

A new poll by EIU and Fitch Solutions has the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama as the likely winner of the 2024 general elections.

According to the research firms, the former president will beat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP.