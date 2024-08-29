Ghanaians will show NPP red card in December - Mahama

Addressing rising inflation and fuel prices, the former president stressed that the economic “damage” caused by the NPP would take years to repair.

“Today when there is hardship in the land; they are telling us that our lives are better… When you are hungry, you can feel it; nobody can’t come and convince you that you are not hungry.”

“…Elections are about choices, that is why we make a choice every four years… If you make a mistake in making that choice, the results will live with you for the next four years, and even beyond,” Mahama stated.

Encouraging voters to use the ballot box to oust the ruling party, Mahama refuted claims that the NPP were superior managers of the economy.

“They deceived us once before and got away with it; they deceived us twice and got away with it, they will not deceive us a third time… Not at all. I know Ghanaians will show them red card on December 7.”

“NDC will come back, and anybody who doubts it should mark my words; NDC will win the elections on 7th December 2024,” he added.

Mahama also called on the Electoral Commission to rectify issues with the provisional voter’s register, stating “there is a lot wrong with the register.”

According to him, the voter registration process has been plagued with issues such as missing names, unauthorised changes of polling stations, and other clear violations of the country’s electoral laws.

“Recently, the Electoral Commission opened the register for people to inspect their names. I’m sorry to say there’s a lot wrong with that register. The EC has to sit up so that we don’t have any confusion on Election Day. The EC is an important institution in having peaceful elections in this country. So if the EC Commissioners are listening to me; you better wake up.”

“You’re not doing your job properly. A lot of people cannot find their names. Other people’s names have been transferred without their knowledge, and people have registered for proxy without using their biometric cards. People who have done multiple registrations, their names are still on the register,” he complained at a rally at Amasaman in Accra.