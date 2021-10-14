Speaking at the 2021 ECOWAS Parliamentary Seminar held in Winneba in the Central region, she said the comparative cost of the election was reduced by 41% which is equivalent to 90 million dollars.
2020 elections was transparent and credible - Jean Mensa tells ECOWAS
Jean Mensa, Ghana's Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has described the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election as historic, credible and cost-effective.
2020 elections was a historic one for the transparency, credibility, cost-effectiveness, high turnout, and peaceful conduct that characterized it, she stated.
According to her, "Notwithstanding inflation and price hikes and the fact that we incurred additional costs owing to the COVID-19 protocols we deployed throughout the election, we cut the cost per voter, from 13 dollars per head in 2016 to 7 dollars per head. Through a reduction in cost, we saved the government a formidable sum of $90 million.
"We were met with many challenges, but we surmounted most of them, and those we could not overcome, we learned from. Sadly, seven lives were lost, and though these did not occur at our polling stations or arise as a result of misconduct on our part, one life lost is one too many. We are hoping that our security agencies will share their findings and recommendations for future learning."
"So orderly, so methodical, so calm were the polls on 7th December 2020 that BBC Africa could find no other way to describe our elections than "boring". We refer to them as Historic also because, we conducted all our electoral processes and elections at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, without the spread of the virus," she stated.
