The 8th parliament of the Fourth Republic will run for a four-year term.

The 275 MPs including several first-timers, were led by the new Speaker, Alban Bagbin, to take the oath of the Member of Parliament, as well as the oath of allegiance.

This was after the new Speaker had himself been sworn into office by the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah.

Although a high court has served an injunction on the swearing-in of the MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, the Speaker has sworn him in as Member of Parliament landing the NDC 137 seats in the House while the ruling NPP also have 137 seats with one Independent candidate.