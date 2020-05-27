It has described as "dangerous to the general health, peace and security, democratic stability and economic prosperity" of the country over the Electoral Commission's plan (EC) to compile a new register of voters for the 2020 general elections.

The institute said the country needs a different kind of democratic politics than what is being offered by the two leading political parties in the country currently, to avoid electoral violence in the 2020 polls.

According to the Senior Research Fellow and Head, Advocacy and Institutional Relations, Kwesi Jonah, "Objective observers would realise by now that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the kind of politics being played by the two major political parties is dangerous to the general health, peace and security, democratic stability and economic prosperity of the Ghanaian nation."

EC boss Jean Mensa

In a statement issued on Monday, 26 May 2020, Kwesi Jonah stated that "This new context, in which the 2020 elections will occur, calls for a different kind of democratic politics than the two parties are offering."

The statement added: "A more accommodating and selfless driven politics based on a greater understanding of the need for unity of purpose, political co-operation and love for the nation Ghana, is what we expect of the two political parties in particular."

It said "The inter-party conflict over the ideal register for the December 2020 elections has intensified the political polarisation of the nation and driving it toward potential electoral violence and constitutional crisis."