Ghana's economic indicators worse today than when we were declared HIPC – Ato Forson

According to him, the current deplorable state of the economy, which has witnessed an escalation in the suffering of the Ghanaian populace, is a result of mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and not the COVID-19 pandemic as the government had led many to believe.

Speaking at an NDC Ranking Members forum dubbed "Policy Dialogue on the Economy" at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam disclosed that as bad as the situation was, it was going to get worse because the government plans to borrow even more in 2021.

"The IMF Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) in 2019, put Ghana at High Risk of Debt Distress. This was before Covid-19. The situation worsened by the end of 2020. With the planned borrowings in 2021, the situation is likely to deteriorate further," he stated.

Expressing worry over the development, he urged that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government "must be bold to tell the Ghanaian Public the truth that the economy has been driven into a ditch and will require urgent fiscal measures to pull out of the ditch."

He warned that failure by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government to do as recommended, within the next 18 months, would expose Ghana to a High Risk of Default on its debt service obligations which will plunge the country into a much deeper economic crisis.