GH¢1 per month for phones and 6 bold promises Bawumia has made to Ghanaians

Here's a closer look at some of his most notable promises to Ghanaians:

Bawumia promises to Ghanaians buy phones on credit and pay GH¢1 monthly

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sparked widespread discussion and debate after announcing a new initiative allowing Ghanaians to purchase smartphones on credit and pay just GH¢1 monthly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This announcement, made during a recent campaign rally, has quickly become a trending topic across various media platforms and social networks.

During a public address, Dr Bawumia outlined a plan aimed at increasing mobile phone ownership among Ghanaians by making the devices more affordable through a structured payment system.

He suggested that this initiative would significantly boost digital inclusion and economic participation across the country.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that this initiative would significantly enhance access to information and communication technology, bridging the digital divide and empowering more Ghanaians to participate in the digital economy.

Bawumia promises tax amnesty for individuals and businesses

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans to introduce a tax amnesty for individuals and businesses if elected President in 2025.

During a discussion with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he highlighted the current tax system's lack of structure and innovation, making it challenging for both individuals and businesses to adhere to.

He emphasised the existence of numerous loopholes in the tax system that need addressing, underscoring the necessity for a fresh start through amnesty for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bawumia outlines plans for a robust fisheries industry

Bawumia has pledged to transform the fishing industry upon assuming office.

He conveyed this commitment during a speech to fishermen in the Western Region as part of his nationwide tour.

He stressed the significant economic contribution the fisheries sector could make to Ghana when properly developed.

Dr Bawumia identified supply chain inefficiencies in Premix Fuel distribution and insufficient cold storage facilities as key challenges facing the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Additionally, he pointed out illegal and unreported fishing activities, as well as limited access to credit and financial services, as further obstacles confronting fishermen.

Bawumia promises 100% Ghanaian ownership of natural resources

Bawumia has vowed to secure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources should he win the election.

This pledge arises from his observation that the existing structure of Ghana's mining industry fosters the perception that Ghanaians lack complete ownership of the nation's minerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bawumia articulated this commitment during his first regional tour, which began in the Eastern Region, where he held discussions with religious leaders on April 29, 2024.

Bawumia promises free tertiary education for PWDS

Bawumia has pledged to offer tuition-free tertiary education to all individuals with disabilities who successfully enrol in universities in Ghana.

This commitment was disclosed during an engagement with religious leaders in the Western North Region as part of his current nationwide tour.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that while scholarships are intended for various individuals, his administration will prioritise them for persons with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NPP presidential candidate highlighted that the scholarships will encompass both academic and residential expenses for all individuals with disabilities starting in 2025.

1 million Ghanaians to be trained in coding and software under my presidency — Bawumia

Dr Bawumia has reaffirmed his commitment to training around one million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications should he win the 2024 elections.

Speaking to a gathering in Kwahu Mpraeso on Saturday, March 30, 2024, following a special Easter health walk, Bawumia reiterated this pledge, emphasising the importance of technology in shaping the future and the necessity to capitalize on its advantages.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the youth in driving technological advancement, he stated the future is technology, and the youth of this country is important to drive what we want to do in technological advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Bawumia promises to reduce the cost of internet data for Ghanaians if elected

Dr. Bawumia as part of his digitisation campaign has promised to reduce the cost of internet data for Ghanaians if elected to lead the country in the general elections.

Unveiling his visions to the citizens on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, he said his government will focus on education, employment, infrastructure, and digitalisation.