According to the family, Godfred Dame lied when he stated that "Gregory could not meet the bail conditions imposed."

The Ayieta family of Sandema to which Afoko belongs, has, therefore, petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, over the alleged lie peddled by Dame under oath.

The petition, signed by the family's spokesperson, Asekabta Atong, said: "Our plaint is that on 14th March 20219, the High Court, Accra, presided over by His Lordship George Buadic granted bail to our son and brother, Gregory Afoko and imposed some bail conditions.

"Gregory met all the bail conditions" but alleged that the police "in flagrant disregard of the orders of the court, refused to produce him at the registry of the court for the bail bond to be executed."

Earlier, a businesswoman petitioned the Appointments Committee to disqualify his nomination.

The woman known as Freda Darko in her petition said Godfred Dame is "vicious and cannot be in charge of the country's Justice Ministry."

She said Godfred Dame should be disqualified because his [Godfred Dame] deliberate actions infringe on her fundamental human rights.

The petitioner stated: "Mr. Chairman, I respectfully write to your office for the disqualification of Mr. Godfred Dame as the newly-appointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, due to his deliberate actions which continue to infringe on my fundamental human rights.

"About 21 years ago, I purchased a parcel of land at Clinton Street, Shiashe, named as plot 187, 188, and 189, also known as 10, 12, and 13. Mr. Godfred Dame used the law firm of the President of Ghana, Akuffo Addo Prempeh and Co, with his client Mrs. Comfort Korkor Kwashie, and took my former husband Joseph Manu to court; and secured judgment on the 2nd day of July 2009, before his Lordship N.M.C Abodakpi J., to take part of the land I was in possession and have legal documents of ownership, which is plot 189, also known as 13, which he said was in boundary with plot 12."

Also, some aggrieved customers of the embattled gold collectibles firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited have written to Parliament asking the Appointments Committee not to approve Godfred Yeboah Dame as the Attorney-General.

The customers said Godfred Dame who served as the Deputy Attorney-General has failed to take critical action on major issues that were brought to the attention of the ministry.

The customers known as the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana (CACM) said: "even though Mr. Dame was not the substantive head of the AG at the time, his approach to the professionals and stakeholders who visited him in relation to the Menzgold matter was laissez-faire, non-committal and dismissive."