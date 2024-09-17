Gomoa West chiefs flee as NPP and NDC clash violently over DRIP machines

The incident unfolded when members of the two major political parties clashed over the allocation of government-supplied DRIP machines intended for road materials and vehicles to each constituency.

However, accusations of favouritism and unfair distribution of the machines led to mounting tensions between the political factions.

The argument quickly spiralled out of control, leading to violent confrontations.

A video of the incident seen on X (formerly Twitter) shared by GhOne TV, shows the machines, including vehicles, parked at the venue while supporters engaged in a heated confrontation.

Some cars, suspected of belonging to government officials and senior civil servants present for the event, were also speeding away from the venue.

According to the report, some chiefs who were present for the event had to take to their heels when the violence erupted.

Reports stated that during the melee, one man was brutally attacked, resulting in the severing of his ear.

The violent clash also saw the unexpected flight of traditional leaders from the community.

Local chiefs, who are often called upon to mediate disputes, were forced to flee for their safety as the situation became increasingly volatile.

The competition between the NPP and NDC often goes beyond electoral rivalry, occasionally manifesting in violent clashes over resources and developmental projects.

On September 4, 2024, a clash erupted between supporters of the NPP and the NDC in Bommoden, a town within the Krachi West district of the Oti Region.

The conflict was triggered by a disagreement over who should lead the deployment of DRIP machines, which are intended to enhance road connections to the Krachi West District Assembly.

These machines are a crucial part of the district's infrastructure improvement plans, and both parties have vested interests in overseeing their operation.

As the confrontation escalated, one person was seriously injured. The injured individual was promptly rushed to Dr Bawuah Clinic in Kete Krachi, where they are currently receiving medical attention.