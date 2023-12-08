Good-for-nothing Special Prosecutor must get corrupt cases done — NPP Youth Organiser

Agyebeng highlighted four specific cases that exemplify this trend, including the acquittal of Cecilia Dapaah, a former government official, in a corruption case and the refusal of a court order to freeze the estate of former NPP General Secretary, Kojo Owusu Afriyie, despite mounting allegations of corruption against his estate.

He stated that he will not feel frustrated and resign but will stay to execute his duties.

The NPP Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha speaking on Accra-based Peace FM took a swipe at the Special Prosecutor.

He said Kissi Agyebeng raised some pertinent issues regarding his party's the NPP's chances to win the 2024 elections against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He stated that the 2024 general elections will be a battle of track records of the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama.

Salam described Mahama as a "thief" and wondered why he hadn't been prosecuted by the office of the Special Prosecutor.

He cited the Airbus to back his allegations.

"There is no way the NDC can match us. That is the campaign we are coming to do; the comparison of the records. The comparison of the presidential candidates, John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; one came to steal in this country and we all know it," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh who demanded proof for the accusation and provided evidence to back the claim, Salam Mustapha quoted Mr. Mahama's airbus corruption brouhaha that, he noted, was sent to the International Court of Arbitration.

"...It's because we have a good-for-nothing OSP who is not chasing the case," the NPP Youth Organizer stressed.

"He should get the cases done," Salam stated.