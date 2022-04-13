Govt's flawed and politicized public lectures can't stop cedi depreciation — Nii Moi Thompson

"It is clear that the cedi's woes cannot be addressed successfully with flawed and politicized analyses, or through public lectures full of sound and fury that signify nothing.

"Addressing those woes will, instead, require sober reflection, a clear vision of the cedi’s and the economy’s future, sound policies, and disciplined action, all of which will certainly transcend the government," Dr. Thompson said.

He urged the government to curb the frivolous spending to save the economy.

According to him, "In the immediate term, as the crisis rages on, the government must begin as a matter of urgency by curbing frivolous spending, especially spending that is likely to weaken the cedi further.

"This includes the importation or purchase of luxury vehicles; a reduction in foreign travels by public officials (if they could do it at the height of Covid, they can do it now); an end to the president’s extravagant lifestyle and those of his appointees generally; an end to endless foreign "medical reviews" for public officials, including MPs; and any other spending that puts needless pressure on the cedi."

Dr. Bawumia addressing the nation on the economic challenges stated that the government borrowed to build the University of Environment Science and Sustainable Development, the Pokuase Interchange, the Tema-Mpakadan Railway, and the Kumasi Airport Phase 2 as well as the Tamale Airport which have incurred debt for the country.

He also attributed the hardships to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Though he admitted Ghanaians are currently going through some economic challenges, he revealed what accounted for the high public debt as well as the financial sector clean-up which led to the collapse of some insolvent financial institutions costing the taxpayer GH¢21 billion.